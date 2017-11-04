Sporcle Saturday: the WPA follow-up

Following up on Jim’s article on the clutchest White Sox performances this season, I went back and took a look at the highest WPA by a White Sox batter since 2000. In case you missed that article (and if you did, go read it because it’s fun to relive some of the big moments from the season), Jim explains WPA thusly:

If you’re unfamiliar with Win Probability Added, the name of the stat does most of the explaining. At any point, the Sox have a probability of winning the game reflected by a percentage based the situation (score, innings, runners, outs, etc.). WPA measures how much a hitter adds to (or subtracts) from the team’s chances of winning a game based on the outcome of his plate appearances.

Your task for today? Name the top-25 clutchest performances by a White Sox player since 2000. Good luck!

Quiz Parameters

As always, last names will be accepted in addition to first and last.

I’ve given you ten minutes to complete the list.

For hints, I’ve provided the date of the game, the WPA of the player, and their position.

Useless information to amaze, annoy, confound, and/or sadden your friends:

The White Sox record from the performances on this list? 24-1.

The worst WPA by a Sox player since 2000 was Carlos Lee, with a -.578 from this game in 2002.

Carlos Lee ’s worst WPA still only ranks sixth-worst all time in Sox history: the top spot goes to Luke Sewell, with a -.663 from this game in 1937.

Direct link here

All data from baseballreference.com