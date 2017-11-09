Steffens dream White Sox offseason plan

White Sox offseason plan

Hitters are obvious to tender but I say go for Putnam and Petricka. They’ll be in their age 30 season (less than the other two) and have been solid pitchers when healthy. Give them another year to get healthy and may be low end trade assets at the break.

Geovany Soto - not resigned

Mike Pelfrey - not resigned

Free agents

Miguel Gonzalez

Eric Hosmer

Shoehai Otani

Trades

Trade Avisail Garcia for the best prospects you can get

Trade Jose Abreu to the Yankees for Chance Adams, Estevan Florial, Miguel Andujar, Justus Sheffield (this might be asking too much)

Lineup

Leury Garcia - CF

Nicky Delmonico - LF

Eric Hosmer - 1B

Yoan Moncada - 2B

Shoehai Otani - DH

Ryan Cordell - RF

Yolmer Sanchez - 3B

Tim Anderson - SS

Kevan Smith - C

Bench: Engel, Tyler Saladino, Omar Narvaez, Matt Davidson

Rotation

Carlos Rodon (when back)

Lucas Giolito

Reynaldo Lopez

Carson Fulmer

Miguel Gonzalez

James Shields (move to pen/spot starter)

Michael Kopech (Early July call up)

(Otani pitches once a week)

Bullpen

Matt Purke

Zach Putnam

Jake Petricka

Greg Infante

Juan Minaya

Nate Jones

Shields

David Holmberg

Summary:

It’s all about the future for me. Don’t get me wrong, I really like Abreu and Garcia but this may be their top trade value and it never hurts to get more quality darts (prospects) to throw at the wall and see which ones stick. Hopefully, the more the darts therefore the more that stick.

While Jose could be huge for helping Moncada and Robert along, ultimately I don’t believe he will be part of the next time the White Sox are contending. That pains me to say because he is an incredibly loyal player and also a great human being. Wouldn’t be against signing Hosmer and making Abreu a full time DH or Hosmer playing right field every once in a blue moon. It pains me to say it but Hosmer could be the south side version of Anthony Rizzo in that their numbers could be similar.

In the trade the Sox don’t get the top 30 prospects back that they did in the Eaton, Sale, and Quintana trades, but they do get more in the top 100 that have showed good numbers in their limited professional experience. Andujar could be the answer at third base and move Yolmer strictly to a 100% utility player in the (dare I say) Javier Baez mold.

As for Avi, the Garcia trio must break up. We’ve seen Avi’s struggles and well as a follower of the team I hope he will never revert back to that, but as a person in charge of the team I’d recognize that if he did revert this is ultimately his peak value. I will let somebody else take on that chance on one player well the Sox take a chance on a few quality players.

Losing Avi and Abreu, I’d have the White Sox look to get younger at both positions. Hosmer - while he may cost an arm and a leg - is only 27, had great slash lines and tied a career record most homeruns in a park (Kauffman Stadium) that has some of the most Park factors for power in the league. This doesn’t include his defense - which the eye and metrics don’t agree on with another gold glove in his pocket - but would definitely be a step up over Abreu.

The other major signee (yes, MiGo is a Sox ) would be Otani. I’m not versed in the posting rules so I’m not sure the possibility of it but another added part of the intrigue is that Buster Olney’s piece on Otani states that he’d rather join a rebuilding club than a contender. Is there a better rebuild going on right now than on the south side of Chicago? Quick answer - No.

2020 roster outlook with these moves

Lineup

Luis Robert - CF

Nicky Delmonico - LF

Eric Hosmer - 1B

Eloy Jimenez - RF

Yoan Moncada - 2B

Shoehai Otani - DH

Andujar/Burger - 3B

Tim Anderson - SS

Zack Collins - C

Bench: Yolmer Sanchez, Leury Garcia, Blake Rutherford, (catcher)

Rotation:

Kopech

Alec Hansen

Giolito

Dane Dunning

Carlos Rodon

(Otani once a week)

Bullpen

Zack Burdi

Dylan Cease

Spencer Adams

Carson Fulmer

Reynaldo Lopez

(Open spots)



