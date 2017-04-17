Yankees 7, White Sox 4: Holland can’t stop streak

Blackout rules forced me to watch the game out of the comfort of my own home, so here’s the bullet-point recap.

*The White Sox weren’t up to the task of slowing down the Yankees, who won their eighth straight game to improve to 9-4 on the season.

*Derek Holland was one strike away from getting out of third inning unscathed, but Matt Holliday turned around an elevated fastball over the plate for a three-run homer, and that wasn’t all. Starlin Castro kept the inning alive with a double, and he scored on Chase Headley’s double down the line. Headley took third and crossed the plate on an infield single by Aaron Judge.

*Speaking of Judge, he announced his presence in a more resounding fashion by hitting a 3-1 slider into the left-field bullpen. That gave the Yankees a 7-0 lead.

*Holland lasted just 42⁄ 3 innings, and he couldn’t post a clean one. He erased a leadoff single with a double play in the first, and he stranded a runner on third in the second inning after a ground-rule double and an error put the potential first run of the game on third base with one out.

*Despite the large lead, the Yankees still ended up going to Aroldis Chapman, thanks in large part to Yolmer Sanchez. The Sox scored three in a hurry in the seventh, as Sanchez followed singles by Avisail Garcia and Matt Davidson with a no-doubt homer to left off Jordan Montgomery.

*Sanchez then singled in the ninth and came around to score on Kevan Smith’s first hit and RBI of the year — which was almost close to being Smith’s first career homer. The ringing double prompted Chapman’s appearance. The Sox still trailed by three and never but (ahaaaa) got the tying run to the plate. Leury Garcia singled in a pinch-hit appearance for Jacob May (who is still hitless after an 0-for-3 night), but Tyler Saladino grounded into a double play to end it.

Record: 6-6 | Box score | Highlights