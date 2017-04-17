Sox Century: April 17, 1917

Here’s an example of how knowledge of the Times Through the Order Penalty might have helped teams much, much earlier in baseball history.

The Tigers were in position to derail a potential sweep by the White Sox, leading 2-1 through seven innings. Howard Ehmke had limited Chicago to just a solo homer by Joe Jackson, and he started the eighth inning by retiring pinch-hitter Eddie Murphy to bring the top of the order around for a fourth trip.

Three batters later, Ehmke and Detroit trailed. Nemo Leibold and Eddie Collins sandwiched a Swede Risberg HBP with triples, turning a one-run deficit into a one-run lead in a flash. Buck Weaver added an insurance run in the ninth by walking, advancing on a wild pitch and scoring on a Ray Schalk single.

The insurance run wasn’t needed, in large part because Happy Felsch gunned down Sam Crawford at the plate on a potential RBI single in the ninth inning.

Dave Danforth, who led baseball with 50 appearances, 26 games finished and nine saves in 1917, started this one. He held Detroit to two runs over seven innings, but both the Chicago Tribune and Examiner agree that it could/should have been worse. Five of the eight Tigers hits went for extra bases, and Danforth issued four walks and an HBP. Excellent outfield play held Detroit to just two runs, though, and one of them scored on a wild pitch.

He still lasted seven innings, and ended up being the pitcher of record when the Sox tripled their way into the lead in the eighth. Reb Russell completed the other two innings for the save and the sweep.

Record: 5-1 | Box score