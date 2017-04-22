Indians 7, White Sox 0: Another three-hitter

Jacob May got a hit.

It took him 31 plate appearances, this one coming because Melky Cabrera jammed his wrist against a railing after chasing in vain for a foul ball, one of two early exits among a series of unfortunate events for the White Sox tonight.

Still, Jacob May got a hit.

May grounded a 1-1 changeup between the second baseman and second base and into the outfield. He was retired immediately on a 5-4 fielder’s choice, and let out a scream of relief upon returning to the dugout. He didn’t reach scoring position, nor did Tyler Saladino either of the two times he singled. Jose Abreu drew the lone walk, and he also stayed anchored to first after a strikeout, lineout and strikeout. The White Sox were officially 0-for-0 with runners in scoring position after being three-hit for the second consecutive night. Carlos Carrasco pitched the first eight, and Zach McAllister picked up the ninth. The White Sox have not scored in their last 23 innings.

Still, Jacob May got a hit.

It came trailing 6-0. Mike Pelfrey trailed before he completed his first inning with the White Sox. With two outs, he absorbed an infield single and then grooved a fastball to Edwin Encarnacion, who hit it out 437 feet to center field for the only runs Cleveland needed. The Indians added two more in the fifth, as an inning-starting error by Tim Anderson helped prevent Pelfrey from reaching the team goal of five innings. Pelfrey plunked Yan Gomes and gave up a single to Carlos Santana, then a sac fly to Francisco Lindor. Dan Jennings took over afterward.

Still, Jacob May got a hit.

He replaced Cabrera, whose wrist showed no fracture, thank goodness. The White Sox said he was removed for precautionary measures, and that he’s day-to-day. The latter label applies to Zach Putnam, but that one looked sketchier. He left the game after issuing a leadoff walk in the seventh inning. Herm Schneider came out, then escorted Putnam to the dugout. The White Sox said it was “right elbow tenderness,” which is worrisome considering he had that elbow surgically repaired last year.

Still, Jacob May got a hit.

He came to the plate again, with an even bigger deficit. Michael Ynoa stepped up to take the last three innings. He gave up a big blast to Michael Brantley for the aforementioned 6-0 deficit, then another one to Jose Ramirez for the game’s final run in the ninth. May batted again in the bottom of the inning, with two outs and nobody on. He struck out on four pitches to end the game.

Jacob May is hitless in his last at-bat.

