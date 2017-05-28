2017 MLB Draft: 2nd Round High School Targets for White Sox

As a suggestion from evenyoudorn, this is a feature about possible High School position player targets for the Chicago White Sox in the second round. The Sox have the 49th pick which has a bonus value of $1,392,200. If there is a target that requires more than the bonus slot, the Sox could either reduce their bonus spending in the later rounds, or they can come to an agreement with their first-round pick to sign for less than the $4,199,200. In any case, at this juncture in the draft, it will be up to Nick Hostetler and his scouting staff to convince advisors and families to forgo a college commitment to take the money.

Below are just position players who based on the MLB Draft Average Ranking Tool are within the 49th range.

Outfielders

Tristen Lutz, 18 years old

College Commitment: Texas

MLBPipeline.com Scouting grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 55 | Run: 50 | Arm: 60 | Field: 55 | Overall: 50

Projected to be a corner outfielder long term, Tristen Lutz’s physical size (6’3”, 220 lbs) is a draw for any team looking to dream on a hitter who can mash 20+ homers in the majors.

Conner Uselton, 19 years old

College Commitment: Oklahoma State

Scouting grades: Hit: 45 | Power: 55 | Run: 55 | Arm: 65 | Field: 55 | Overall: 50

Big arm quarterback that quit football after his freshman year to focus on baseball. Patience will be needed if selected in the second round to work on making better contact, but the draws with Conner Uselton is his arm and has a good power stroke.

Calvin Mitchell, 18 years old

College Commitment: University of San Diego

MLBPipeline.com Scouting grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 50 | Run: 45 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 45

Offensive first player who impressed during the Summer but had a slow start to the High School season that has impacted his prospect ranking.

Quentin Holmes, 17 years old

College Commitment: Mississippi State

Scouting grades: Hit: 45 | Power: 40 | Run: 80 | Arm: 45 | Field: 55 | Overall: 50

According to MLBPipeline, Quentin Holmes is the fastest player in this draft class. From Elmhurst, New York, Holmes doesn’t have the game experience others have on this list and is quite raw from several scouting videos. However, you can’t teach speed and he’s only 17 years old on draft day.

Infielders

Ryan Vilade, 3B, 18 years old

College Commitment: Oklahoma State

Scouting grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 55 | Run: 45 | Arm: 60 | Field: 50 | Overall: 50

Scouts have been tracking Vilade for a long time as he was on the U15 Team USA squad and recently on the U18. He’s currently at shortstop but based on Baseball America and MLBPipeline’s assessment, he would be a third baseman long term.

Brady McConnell, SS, 19 years old

College Commitment: Florida

Scouting grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 40 | Run: 65 | Arm: 55 | Field: 55 | Overall: 45

In a draft thirsty for shortstops, McConnell is getting some attention. According to Baseball America, “McConnell is a day one talent, but he's committed to Florida and is not expected to be an easy sign.”

Catchers

MJ Melendez, 18 years old

College Commitment: Florida International

Scouting grades: Hit: 45 | Power: 50 | Run: 40 | Arm: 60 | Field: 55 | Overall: 50

Son of a college coach, Melendez defensively has the chops to stay behind the plate showing quick pop throws to second and soft hands for framing. Like many catchers, hitting is behind the defensively ability and Melendez has committed to playing for his father at Florida International. Could be a difficult sign.

Luis Campusano, 18 years old

College Commitment: South Carolina

Scouting grades: Hit: 45 | Power: 50 | Run: 30 | Arm: 60 | Field: 50 | Overall: 45

Luis Campusano has a cannon for an arm and shows good power for an 18-year old. Will need to work on making better contact and his athleticism is limited.