Podcast: Bad time in Baltimore

Episode 134 is available for your listening pleasure. Here is this week’s rundown:

Guests: Eno Sarris - Fangraphs, Dan Szymborski - ESPN

It was not a fun time for the White Sox in Baltimore as the Orioles swept the series. In an attempt to spark some more offense, manager Rick Renteria is changing things up with the lineup. We share our thoughts about the changes and how much longer Sox fans need to deal with Dylan Covey. Plus, with the recent report from Bruce Levine at 670 the Score, how likely is a David Robertson trade this week?

(20:48) Eno Sarris stops by again to talk about Jose Quintana’s command issues, the risk of being suckered into buying Avisail Garcia’s performance, and which White Sox players would be worthwhile in fantasy baseball.

(40:29) Dan Szymborski shares the latest ZiPS projections which has the White Sox on a 76-win pace. How the American League could be quite top heavy, who are the most likely playoff teams at this stage, and why the Colorado Rockies make the most sense in trading for Jose Quintana.

(58:37) This week’s Minor League Report includes the awesome radio call of Micker Adolfo’s grand slam.

(62:37) Finally, we answer your questions in P.O. Sox:

@SouthSideSox What will the Sox do with their infield if Moancada gets called up with Frazier still on the team? Do Sanchez/Saladino sit? — Ken (@TCBullfrog) May 7, 2017

@SouthSideSox If loaded teams like the Jays, Royals, and Mets sell, could the July trade market be flooded, leading to a poor return for the Sox? — Gnome (@Gnome89) May 8, 2017

@SouthSideSox PO Sox question: should Rick Renteria bat Navarez lead off on games he plays? — John Thorsson (@thorsson_john) May 6, 2017

To listen, simply click play below:

If you are interested in listening to the bonus content and have the opportunity to submit questions to guests, sign up to be a “Friend of the Podcast” on our Patreon page. It’s just $2 a month and in the upcoming weeks we’ll have giveaways including White Sox tickets.

Extra content this week: