White Sox 9, Twins 0: Runs pour after rain

*Jose Quintana received a ton of early support for the second consecutive outing. This time, the White Sox knocked Nik Turley out of the game before he could complete an inning. Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier each launched two-run homers, and after Turley had left the game, Adam Engel put another run on his tab with his first career RBI single for a 5-0 White Sox lead.

*Two innings later, Engel followed Kevan Smith’s RBI single with another one through the left side, giving the Sox the tack-on runs that effectively buried the Twins for good.

*Quintana kept that from ever being a question. He scattered five singles while striking out nine over 6 2⁄ 3 innings. He got the feckless swings over his curveball the way he used to, and the changeup came into play, too. The Twins didn’t even get a runner into scoring position until he departed.

*Quintana had been 0-4 with a 5.58 ERA against the Twins over his previous five starts, including two losses this season.

*The Sox, meanwhile, were 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position thanks to multi-hit games from six different White Sox hitters.

*Engel and Matt Davidson each reached base four times. Engel had four hits including a pair of doubles, and Davidson three hits including his team-leading 17th homer.

*Jake Petricka (one inning) and Chris Beck (1 1⁄ 3 finished out the game for the Sox. Catcher Chris Gimenez made his sixth pitching appearance to wrap up a six-pitcher day for the Twins.

*The game’s first pitch was delayed four hours and 50 minutes by rain. The White Sox made it worth the wait, closing out a road trip at 3-3.

Record: 32-39 | Box score | Highlights