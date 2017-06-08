Sox Century: June 8, 1917

After getting shut out on consecutive days, the White Sox took out their frustrations on the Washington Senators in the third game of the series.

The Sox pounded out 17 hits, taking a 2-0 lead before the Senators even came to the plate and never relinquishing it during an 11-4 vitory. Every White Sox in the lineup had at least one hit, with Buck Weaver, Joe Jackson and Happy Felsch collecting three apiece.

Jim Shaw -- you may remember him from a couple weeks ago as the pitcher who had shotgun pellets in his neck -- created his own trouble with leadoff walks. One to Nemo Leibold in the first started a two-run rally after singles by Jackson and Felsch, and one to Chick Gandil in the second led to another run.

Most importantly, when the Senators touched up Joe Benz for two runs in the bottom of the third, the Sox roared back with three against Shaw, with that trio of Weaver, Jackson and Felsch coming through in succession. That knocked Shaw out of the game, and the Sox hit his replacement, Doc Ayers, even more severely. The box score says it (10 hits, five runs over four innings), and so does the Chicago Tribune:

[Ayers] never did have anything except a stylish windup with which to deceive the Sox, so they welcomed his advent and proceeded to annihilate him.

Benz didn’t have a whole lot -- he gave up 10 hits and three walks, and the papers said he required strong defense on some of the outs — but the amount of run support allowed Pants Rowland to let him go the distance. The White Sox winner put the Sox back into a tie for first with the Boston Red Sox, although Boston technically led by a rounding error to the thousandth.

Record: 31-15 | Box score