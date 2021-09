Recorded: 7/27/2017

Another trade made by the Chicago White Sox as they send reliever Dan Jennings to Tampa for Casey Gillaspie. How does this trade compare to the Anthony Swarzak return Rick Hahn got from Milwaukee?

Plus, we recap the Crosstown Classic and discuss what we need to see out of Tim Anderson, Carlos Rodon, and Yoan Moncada in the second half.

Michael Kenny fills in for Jim Margalus on this week's show.