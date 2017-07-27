Sox Century: July 27, 1917

Thanks to Nick Cullop’s 13-inning slog the day before, Bill Donovan had a pretty full bullpen at his disposal the day after an extra-inning marathon victory.

It made no difference, as the White Sox prevailed in a 9-5 slugfest despite all the options. As Irving Vaughan of the Chicago Examiner wrote, “Donovan dug up four hurlers for the engagement and they all looked alike to the Chicagoans.”

The White Sox and Yankees had the same amount of hits (13) and walks (four). The Sox just made more of their opportunities, greeting Ray Caldwell with a run in the first and knocking him out in the fourth inning, and treating Slim Love and Urban Shocker just as poorly. Buck Weaver led the attack, going 2-for-4 with a triple and an inside-the-park homer.

If one thing didn’t go the offense’s way, it was Eddie Collins getting called out while trying to score on a passed ball. Both papers claimed that Urban Shocker blocked the plate on Collins, but the umpires didn’t apply the consistency that cost the White Sox a game against the Yankees two weeks prior.

The Tribune hinted at a conspiracy, while the Examiner came out and said it:

It will be remembered that when the Yanks were in Chicago Umpire Evans refused to call [Roger] Peckinpaugh out at the plate in the ninth because Schalk blocked him. It cost the ball game. To-day the identical play came up when Eddie Collins tried to come home on a short passed ball. Shocker covered and blocked the runner. Umpire Moriarty refused to follow Evans’ precedent. This is just another example of what the umpires are doing to keep Commy’s team from running away with the league.

The Sox didn’t need that run, but they did need most of what they scored. Reb Russell looked more like the ailing-armed hurler in this one than he did in his previous complete-game gems against the Yankees and Red Sox, with the wheels coming off in the sixth. Eddie Cicotte had to pitch for a second time in three days to close out the final three innings.

With the teams averaging more than 13 innings per day over the first three days of the series, and with a doubleheader scheduled for the finale, both teams could throw the idea of the probable starter out the window, according to the Tribune.

Goodness knows who will pitch tomorrow’s double header, as both managers have shot their staffs to bits in the four games already played.

Record: 61-33 | Box score