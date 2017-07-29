Sox Century: July 28, 1917

After sweeping five consecutive doubleheaders, the White Sox saw the tables turned on them at an inopportune time.

Not only did the Yankees pull off a pair of one-run victories -- 5-4 in the opener, 4-3 in Game 2 — but the Red Sox took a pair from the St. Louis Browns on the same day, cutting a four-game lead in half.

The White Sox lost the war of pitching attrition. Thanks to the combinations of doubleheaders plus extra innings, Pants Rowland leaned on Red Faber and Jim Scott for complete games when it wouldn’t have been advised.

Faber didn’t have his control, issuing five walks and plunking two batters. A combination of the two loaded the bases in the third, and a two-run double and a two-run single gave the Yankees a 4-1 lead.

The White Sox clawed back with three in the fifth after a two-out rally to tie the game, but the Yankees found a fifth run before the Sox did. Wally Pipp drew Faber’s final walk, and he scored on a sacrifice bunt and the RBI single that decided the game.

In the second game, the White Sox were able to erase an early 2-0 deficit with single runs in the fourth, seventh and eighth off Bob Shawkey. The Yankee starter gave way after starting the final inning with a single and a walk, the first of which came around to score.

But Scott, who had battled his share of baserunners over the first seven innings, experienced similar luck in the eighth, according to the Chicago Tribune:

Scott got rid of one man in the home eighth, then [Ray] Caldwell lobbed a fly safely to left. [Hugh] High beat a slow one to Gandil and [Paddy] Baumann beat out a bounder to [Eddie] Collins, filling the sacks. [Roger Peckinpaugh] came across with his fifth consecutive single, driving in two runs.

Indeed Peckinpaugh got the best of Scott all day, going 5-for-5 with three RBIs, including the game-winner. That made the first series of a five-city, 23-game road trip a losing one, and it wouldn’t get any easier, as the White Sox took a train to Boston for another key midsummer series against their American League rivals.

