Podcast: A look at the White Sox trade market

Episode 142 is now available for your listening pleasure this 4th of July week. Here is this week’s rundown:

Big congratulations to Avisail Garcia making the All-Star team. It’s a long shot, but what are the odds other players from the White Sox joins Avi in Miami after players have injuries or skip participating?

[6:00] Josh and Jim take a look at what’s wrong with the MLB replay system as it pertains to two calls from yesterday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

[21:25}Our feature segment is analyzing the trade market for key White Sox assets. Very gracious to include listeners thoughts and trade ideas from the voicemail line. We pick which teams could be in the running for Jose Quintana, David Robertson, Todd Frazier, and other White Sox players on where they could end up. Including one White Sox player that might surprise you in being moved.

[57:50} Minor League Report highlighting Yoan Moncada reducing his strikeouts, Reynaldo Lopez recording many strikeouts, and most recent activity in Birmingham, Winston-Salem, Kannapolis, and a Luis Robert update.

[61:01] Finally, we answer your questions in P.O. Sox. This week’s questions:

Would the sox be better served drafting pitchers higher, developing them (where they excel), and flipping them for bats? — JT (@Jrockt7) July 3, 2017

how much longer does the Carson Fulmer starting experience last? #POSox — If I Had My Druthers (@chisox2727) July 3, 2017

Is Yolmer going to get screwed when moncada gets called up? He's been the most consistent player all year on both sides of the ball! — Simeon F (@Simpossible) July 3, 2017

Patreon “Friend of the Podcast” question:

@SouthSideSox Have Engel/ Hanson made a compelling case to remain on 25 man roster? What do you forsee happens when Saladino returns?#POSox — Andrew Segall (@acs624) July 2, 2017

