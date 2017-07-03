 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast: A look at the White Sox trade market

By Joshua Nelson
Episode 142 is now available for your listening pleasure this 4th of July week. Here is this week’s rundown:

  • Big congratulations to Avisail Garcia making the All-Star team. It’s a long shot, but what are the odds other players from the White Sox joins Avi in Miami after players have injuries or skip participating?
  • [6:00] Josh and Jim take a look at what’s wrong with the MLB replay system as it pertains to two calls from yesterday’s game against the Texas Rangers.
  • [21:25}Our feature segment is analyzing the trade market for key White Sox assets. Very gracious to include listeners thoughts and trade ideas from the voicemail line. We pick which teams could be in the running for Jose Quintana, David Robertson, Todd Frazier, and other White Sox players on where they could end up. Including one White Sox player that might surprise you in being moved.
  • [57:50} Minor League Report highlighting Yoan Moncada reducing his strikeouts, Reynaldo Lopez recording many strikeouts, and most recent activity in Birmingham, Winston-Salem, Kannapolis, and a Luis Robert update.
  • [61:01] Finally, we answer your questions in P.O. Sox. This week’s questions:

To listen, click play below:

