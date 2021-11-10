White Sox Minor League Update: November 9, 2021

Not a White Sox players-galore type of day for the Glendale Desert Dogs, as Yolbert Sánchez was the only Sox player to appear in the game. He went 1-for-3 with a walk, so he reached base multiple times, again. He did not factor into the win that much, but he played third base, so he’s moving around the diamond in Arizona.

With Sánchez on our minds, he did get an award for his play last week.

After going 7-for-12 with 7 RBIs, @WhiteSox No. 15 prospect Yolbert Sanchez is the Arizona Fall League Hitter of the Week: https://t.co/0obYekMnB0 pic.twitter.com/EdRBelhM6z — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 9, 2021

It was only 12 at-bats, but he certainly took advantage of them to earn Hitter of the Week.

There were also some org losses, as 23 White Sox minor leaguers elected free agency:

C Joe DeCarlo

1B Samir Duenez

2B Marco Hernandez

2B Ruben Tejada

3B Johan Cruz

3B Ti'Quan Forbes

SS Matt Reynolds

SS Tim Beckham

OF Mikie Mahtook

OF Jagger Rusconi — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) November 9, 2021

Not really anybody that deserved a 40-man roster spot here, but there were a couple of notable players, at least. Ofreidy Gómez is one, just because of how good he was in Double-A with a 3.13 ERA; the reason why he wasn’t put on the 40-man, though, was a 8.20 ERA in Triple-A.

A couple of notable guys the Sox had acquired in the past during the rebuild were shown the boot, too. Kodi Medeiros never really proved he was a good pitcher, even after switching to relief full-time this season, as he sported a 5.52 ERA with Charlotte. Ti’Quan Forbes also started out really well with Birmingham, but it was really based on the .408 BABIP that came down to normal once he was promoted. With the Knights in 50 games, Forbes had a 74 wRC+.

On the other side, Anderson Severino was the only guy added to the 40-man to avoid MiLB free agency:

There are 6 players I can find who were added to 40-man rosters to keep them from becoming MiLB free agents.



C Rene Pinto (Rays)

RHP Yunior Marte (Giants)

C Donny Sands (Yankees)

3B Diego Castillo (Pirates)

3B Brendon Davis (Angels)

LHP Anderson Severino (White Sox) — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) November 8, 2021

Severino is a lefty bullpen arm who did pretty well, so of course the Sox are keeping him. He pitched in Birmingham over 30 innings with a 3.13 ERA, but the walks were up very high. Severino had only 14 innings pitched in Triple-A, but he had better command to go along with a 0.64 ERA. He may not be a real prospect, but he is on the 40-man roster with three options so it is very likely he sees time with the Sox if he stays in the organization past spring training.