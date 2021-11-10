Killer B’s 12 — The Theme is Déjà Vu

Tommy Barbee and Keelin Billue are back after a five-month hiatus, as the embers of the 2021 Chicago White Sox season and South Side Soxivus cool down. Typically, there are talks of a stove that is supposed to be hot, but this year, the pilot light does not seem to work yet. So, in this episode of the Killer B’s, Tommy and Keelin spend time discussing the past, present, and hopes for the future.

Join the Killer B’s to navigate:

One of the Worst White Sox Games of 2021: As a Soxivus tie-in, we begrudgingly relive the Yermín-Tony game. The 3-0 bomb game. You know. THAT ONE.

3-0 bomb from Yermin Mercedes off of a position player!



Announcer: “I don’t like it. Up 15-4. I don’t like it”



Guess who does like it? Yermin. Yermin’s wallet. Yermin’s family who gets food put on their table by him. Fans of the Sox. Fans of baseball. pic.twitter.com/01zXiIE6dH — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) May 18, 2021

Hot Stove Moves: An impending lockout has us eating cold eggs. Yet, there have been a few big transactions made, including Carlos Rodón not receiving a QO. Tommy and Keelin work to decipher Hahn-speak especially in regard to the increasingly lean pitching rotation.

