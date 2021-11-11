Deep Dive: Free Agent Shortstops

“Deep Dive” focuses on the depth of each position in the White Sox organization. Each position is made up of five parts:

Depth in the Rookie Leagues (Dominican through Arizona) Depth in A-Ball (Kannapolis through Winston-Salem) Depth in the higher levels (Birmingham Charlotte) Under the Radar-type detail on a White Sox player Free-agent options

With Tim Anderson likely to stay with the White Sox through 2024, the club likely won’t be looking at this list of free agent shortstops with the idea of a full-time starter at that position.

However, with a vacancy at second base, the team may target a shortstop to be the replacement for last year’s triumvirate of Nick Madrigal, César Hernández and Leury García. In addition, it may behoove the Sox to look at an experienced, versatile utilityman to replace García in case he signs elsewhere as a free agent.

The top four are terrific players, but the list drops dramatically after that. One thing to note is that three of these guys have received qualifying offers, and it hasn’t been Chicago’s M.O. to (1) pay more than $100 million over a contract’s length and (2) forfeit a draft pick to acquire a free agent who received a QO.

Will this be the year? Below are the free agent options whose primary position this year was shortstop.

(player age is as of April 1, 2022)

Carlos Correa

Houston Astros

2021 bWAR: 7.3

Slash/power: .279/.366/.485 with 34 2B, 26 HR, 92 RBIs and 75 BB

Age: 31

Correa has posted a career 34.2 bWAR in seven seasons with the Astros. He has received a qualifying offer.

Javier Báez

New York Mets

2021 bWAR: 4.5

Slash/power: .265/.319/.494 with 18 2B, 31 HR, 87 RBIs, 18 SB and 28 walks

Age: 29

Other positions played: 2B

The former Cub led the league in strikeouts with 184 with a low walk total, but put up terrific numbers otherwise.

Trevor Story

Colorado Rockies

2021 bWAR: 4.2

Slash/power: .251/.329/.471 with 34 2B, 24 HR, 75 RBIs, 20 SB and 53 BB

Age: 28

The White Sox were rumored to be interested in Story’s services for the second base job prior to last year’s trade deadline. He’s received a QO, so the White Sox would forfeit a second-round pick in the 2022 draft if acquired.

Corey Seager

Los Angeles Dodgers

2021 bWAR: 3.7

Slash/power: .306/.394/.521 with 22 2B, 16 HR, 57 RBIs and 48 BB

Age: 27

This left-handed hitter played in only 95 games this year due to injury. Like Story and Correa, he’s received a QO.

Andrelton Simmons

Minnesota Twins

2021 bWAR: 1.4

Slash/power: .223/.283/.274 with 12 2B, 3 HR, 31 RBIs and 32 walks

Age: 32

Simmons had an uncharacteristically bad year in 2021, and shortstop’s the only position he’s played in his career. He has a career 37.2 bWAR to date.



Freddy Galvis

Philadelphia Phillies

2021 bWAR: 1.1

Slash/power: .242/.302/.407 with 15 2B, 14 HR, 40 RBIs and 27 BB

Age: 32

Other positions played: 3B, 2B, 1B

Galvis split time between Baltimore and Philadelphia in 2021.

Pete Kozma

Oakland Athletics

2021 bWAR: 0.2

Slash/power: .091/.167/.091 in 11 at-bats

Age: 33

This year’s the first time he played with the majors since 2018 with the Tigers.

Deven Marrero

Miami Marlins

2021 bWAR: 0.0

Slash/power: .188/.316/.375 with a homer and stolen base in 16 at-bats

Age: 31

Other positions played: 3B, 2B, 1B

Marrero’s career bWAR is -0.2 in six major league seasons.

Andrew Romine

Chicago Cubs

2021 bWAR: -0.2

Slash/power: .183/.234/.267 with a homer

Age: 36

Other positions played: 2B

Romine’s hit 11 career homers in his 11 major league seasons.



Jose Iglesias

Boston Red Sox

2021 bWAR: -0.6

Slash/power: .271/.309/.391 with 27 2B, 9 HR, 48 RBIs, 5 SB and 21 BB

Age: 32

Other positions played: 2B