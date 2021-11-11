Today in White Sox History: November 11

1965

“El Señor,” manager Al López, resigned his position with the White Sox for health reasons. Perhaps the greatest manager in franchise history, López had nine winning seasons in his nine full-time years as manager. He won the 1959 American League pennant, and was coming off of back-to-back-to-back 90 or more-win seasons in 1963, 1964 and 1965. The Sox averaged 96 wins a season during that time span, and those seasons to this day represent the strongest stretch of three seasons in team history. López’s 840 wins are second-most in team history.

He returned to manage for parts of the 1968 and 1969 seasons.

1998

In perhaps the finest deal ever made by then White Sox GM Ron Schueler, the Sox gave up promising center fielder Mike Cameron to the Reds for infielder Paul Konerko.

Konerko would eventually blossom into a consistent, power-hitting first baseman. Konerko hit 432 home runs and drove in 1,383 runs. He was a six-time All-Star, a World Series champion, the 2005 ALCS MVP. and the 2002 Comeback Player of the Year.

2005

They never made it on the cover of Sports Illustrated for winning the World Series, but the Sox did make the cover of The Sporting News for the accomplishment. The caption was short and to the point: “Sweep!”