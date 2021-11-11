White Sox Minor League Update: November 10, 2021

A good game for the Desert Dogs, but another AFL announcement occurred before the game: Caleb Freeman is going to the AFL All-Star Game. He is the lone White Sox representative but he probably has been the best White Sox player. Yolbert Sánchez was probably an option, but he is not regularly playing, while Freeman is.

Freeman also pitched today, and did very well as he lowered his ERA to 1.00. He threw two perfect innings and struck out three. McKinley Moore was the other Sox pitcher used, but he struggled in his inning. Moore allowed one run off of two hits.

Unfortunately, the hitting as a whole was not better. José Rodríguez returned to the lineup but went 0-for-4 with a walk. He also DHed, so nothing to read on his defensive play. Yoelqui Céspedes came away with the lone hit of the two batters. It was a single, to get his batting average oh-so-close to the Mendoza Line, at .190.

So basically, Freeman proved why he is going to the All-Star Game while the others showed why they weren’t. But it was another Glendale win!