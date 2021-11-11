White Sox Minor League Update: November 11, 2021

Box score link

Yolbert Sánchez continued to make a case for breaking the major league roster in 2022, but J.B. Olson was hung with the loss as the Desert Dogs fell to the Surprise Saguaros 11-7. Sánchez went 1-for-3 with two walks, bringing his average to .387 and OPS to 1.053. Batting second, he didn’t score a run or drive any in, although Angels prospect Orlando Martinez scored from first when Sánchez singled and the right fielder made an errant throw in the eighth inning. Sánchez also stole second base, his first nabbed bag of the AFL season.

Things were actually going very smoothly at first for Olson, who entered in the fifth with the game tied at two. It was six up, six down for the fifth and sixth innings, but in the seventh was when things blew up spectacularly, now with a 4-2 Glendale lead; Olson allowed a home run to start the inning off, then a double, then another home run, all with nobody out. That was it for him, although the Dogs would go on to give up another four runs in that inning. Despite a valiant two-run comeback in the bottom of the ninth that did not involve the White Sox in any way, the team fell short by four total.