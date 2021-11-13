White Sox Minor League Update: November 12, 2021

Box score link

The thing about playing seven-inning ballgames is that you then have only seven innings in which to score, making doing so more difficult. While you astutely note that this is also true for the opposing team, today didn’t go the Desert Dogs’ way and they ran out of time to come back, falling 4-2 to the Scottsdale Scorpions. José Rodríguez hit out of the sixth spot of the lineup and Yoelkis Céspedes hit ninth. Rodríguez went 1-for-3, leading off the bottom of the seventh with a single, but didn’t make it past second before the game ended. Céspedes went hitless and is batting .182 with an OPS of .477 in 17 games.

Johan Dominguez got into his sixth game (fifth start), and with four runs (three earned) allowed over four innings, it went about the same as his others have gone; he’s now allowed 14 earned runs in 12 innings. McKinley Moore breezed through the seventh inning, although he struck out none in what’s been a curiously strikeout-devoid fall, only eight total over 11 innings (he struck out 59 in 40 ⅔ innings between Winston-Salem and Kannapolis in 2021, so he’s usually more of a high-K guy).

Tomorrow is the Fall-Star Game (if you can believe it, All-Stars, but in the fall) and the league will have Sunday off as well before entering the last week of play.