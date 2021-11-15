Meet the Players! Delia Ritchie

[We got Delia on the squad a little too late in 2021 to get her rolling on much in-season, but she’s yet another terrific pickup for us, and has already been contributing to our offseason work on site. Enjoy this piece, and the accompanying MTP podcast. And please give Delia a hearty welcome to the South Side Sox!]

My name is Delia Catherine, named after both of my great-grandmothers. I grew up in Rogers Park, currently a Loyola Rambler. Raised on the White Sox and an affinity for being Irish, but can handle seasoning and spices. Oldest daughter with three younger brothers and too many cousins to count. Trying to make it onto a 30 Under 30 Women in Sports list!

Hometown Chicago

White Sox fan since 1997, or the year I was born.

First White Sox memory Went to a Sox game with my Mom and Grandpa in 1999 (??) or 1998.

Favorite White Sox memory Watching Game 4 of the 2005 World Series with my Grandma and some of my family members in the front room of our old two-flat.

Favorite White Sox player Tim Anderson and José Abreu

Next White Sox statue José Abreu

Next White Sox retired number José Abreu

Go-to concession food at Sox Park Elote and churros

Favorite Baseball Movie My favorite baseball movie is For Love of the Game because it is an underrated Kevin Costner baseball movie, and Kelly Preston is a gem as a single mom in a complicated relationship with Costner’s character. Additionally, John C. Reilly is perfect as Costner’s catcher, and I genuinely felt more connected due to the no-hitter and the back end of the pitcher’s career.

Speed Round: Hall of Fame

Mark Buehrle Yes

Joe Jackson Yes

Paul Konerko Yes

Minnie Miñoso Yes, deservedly so.

Chris Sale No

South Side Sox on the field Never played, but either a catcher or pitcher. I might have some A.J. Pierzynski in me, because I am angry and love to stir things up.

True or false: Every jumbled pile of person has a thinking part that wonders what the part that isn’t thinking isn’t thinking of. True.