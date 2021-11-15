South Side Sox Podcast 73 — Meet Delia Ritchie!

We haven’t run off a Meet the Players podcast in awhile, which means it’s about time to roll out a new one! In conjunction with her MTP survey up on site right now, let’s learn a bit more about one of our newest writers, Delia Ritchie!

Yes, Delia is one of those fans from the womb, even having attended a game before she could walk

As for first White Sox memories, well, it’s watching the 2005 White Sox on their run to the World Series win, with her grandmother — and some recently-departed relatives as well

The importance of personalizing the players, in both her team work and what Delia will do for us at SSS

A 2021 review, with thoughts on Tony La Russa and the most important junctures of the season

A 2022 preview, including the most important areas to target this winter

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.