White Sox Minor League Update: November 15, 2021

Only two White Sox players appeared in Monday’s game. The first and only batter was Yoelqui Céspedes. His bad AFL campaign got worse, with an 0-for-3 performance and a couple of strikeouts. He now has just a .457 OPS.

On the pitching side, the lone Sox arm was J. B. Olson, who did well. He threw a perfect fifth inning, and struck out one of the three batters he faced. Olson has not done well this fall, with a 6.23 ERA after today’s game, but at least he did well today.

This game starts the final week of the AFL, with the Glendale Desert Dogs in the hunt for the championship game on November 20. They are tied for first in their division, so buckle up. Maybe it will go a bit better than the way the Birmingham Barons season ended.

A non-Desert Dogs note, on November 12 Caleb Freeman faced two batters and got them out. They weren’t just any two outs, they were in the AFL All-Star Game, so congrats to Freeman for getting there and being productive.