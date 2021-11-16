South Side Soxivus Pole: Never. Gonna. Happen. Again.

As part of our ever-evolving South Side Soxivus celebration (Airing of Grievances, Feats of Strength, Best Games, Worst Games ... and more to come!), we are unveiling a re-launched Tee Public store that helps support our site as a whole, as well as each designer.

How does that fit into Soxivus? Why, it’s the Soxivus Pole, of course!

The latest Adrian Serrano design commemorates the remarkable achievement Mark Buehrle, Jon Garland, Freddy García and José Contreras managed in the 2005 ALCS: Four straight complete games to clinch the pennant.

This is another adaptation of (and improvement on) an original design in our Tee Public store.

It bears mentioning that the store is routinely running out sales that drop all prices (for example, T-shirts from $20 to $13). In fact, through midnight Wednesday or so, just such a sale is going on.

Thanks as always for your support, SSS readers, and a Happy South Side Soxivus to all!

Adrian Serrano has modified our original Juggling Vices image to adapt to SSS and fit into our Soxivus celebration.

In addition to the classic T-shirt, many other items are available. That coffee mug is one bold-ass red gem.

Our first featured design comes from writer/artist/musician/man-about-town Adrian Serrano, who created a simple, classic design that puts you on the map, with both Soxivus and South Side Sox:

A small percentage of each purchase supports our large and diverse writing staff.

Adrian’s Soxivus design is just one of several he’s already created, to be unveiled in store and on site very soon.