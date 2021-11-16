White Sox Minor League Update: November 16, 2021

The Desert Dogs lost on Tuesday, but the Sox prospects in the game generally did well. South Side hitters accounted for three of the four hits, Yolbert Sánchez with two and Yoelqui Céspedes with the third.

Sánchez boosted his average back to .400, and he has really been the only successful hitter in the AFL for Chicago. Céspedes finished 1-for-3 on the day. José Rodríguez was the outlier here, with no hits over three plate appearances. He is now hitting .226 in the AFL.

McKinley Moore came in for three batters and got two outs without allowing a run. It was not a good game for Glendale overall, however, with them falling behind in the standings as the push to the playoffs is on.