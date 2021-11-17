South Side Sox Podcast 74 — Soxivus Miracles!

As our Soxivus celebration to end 2021 appears to be winding down, several staffers gathered to discuss our list of Soxivus Miracles, live on the site right now. We worked in order of most likely to least, but even as we went there was some revising of the list:

Joe Resis steps us through yet another underwhelming right-field signing — but this time, one than ends in 2022 ALDS heroics!

Chrystal O’Keefe not only penned a last-minute, wry take on White Sox spending, but defends it convincingly

Pre-commercial striptease interlude from the host

Adrian Serrano asks that not only Minnie Miñoso win election to the Baseball Hall of Fame next month, but get new life to both enjoy the honor and slap a few hits for the team in 2022

Tommy Barbee is incredulous that his prediction of Micker Adolfo hitting 30 homers for the 2022 White Sox could be regarded so lightly

Brett Ballantini begs for transparency from the ball club

The group discusses other Miracles, including Jerry Reinsdorf as an academic study, a plea for high-volume and concentrated Hall of Fame voting with a skew toward living candidates, and Tony La Russa’s third strike

