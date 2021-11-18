Sharing Sox Podcast 59: Postseason Weirdness Edition

OK, we lied. But if we said, “White Sox have done nothing but strangely stupid stuff so far,” it wouldn’t have been exactly clickbait, would it?

Back from a three-week hiatus taken for a little film production work, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, take a look at the postseason moves being made around the major leagues — but not around Chicago. Naturally, that includes speculation over giving Rick Hahn the benefit of the doubt that he really knew what he was doing when he picked up a certain badly-aging reliever’s option, and had a trading partner set up, was a touch too much kindness.

Yes, the name Seiyo Suzuki is kicked around, including the inevitable really cool fan chant available to whoever gets him.

Then it’s on to wondering whether there will be a baseball season in 2022, and, if not, what people will turn to instead (watching the excitement of a five-foot putt? learning how to grow lima beans?).

Then it’s a wander into the world of 2021 MLB awards, some of which were yet to come at recording time, but most of which were complete, including a certain HOFBP coming in sixth for AL Manager of the Year (what? 15th place wasn’t available?).

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.