Deep Dive: Free Agent Left Fielders

With Eloy Jiménez pretty much cemented with the White Sox for the next several years, the club likely won’t be looking at this list of free agent third basemen with the idea of a full-time starter at that position — unless they move Eloy to the designated hitter role.

However, with a vacancy at right field, the team may target a left fielder who could also play right. In addition, it may behoove the Sox to look at an experienced, versatile gloveman who could come in for defensive purposes in late-inning situations, or even someone who could start in case Jiménez gets injured. Certainly, the team has internal options who could fill in for him for a while — Adam Engel, Andrew Vaughn, Gavin Sheets and Danny Mendick instantly come to mind. Of course, free agents like Billy Hamilton, Brian Goodwin and Leury García could also assist in this regard as well. What other free agent left fielders could the Sox be interested in, if any?

Below are the free-agent options whose primary position this year was left field.

(player age is as of April 1, 2022)

Kyle Schwarber

Boston Red Sox

2021 bWAR: 3.2

Slash/power: .266/.374/.554 with 19 2B, 32 HR, 71 RBIs and 64 walks

Age: 29

Other positions played: 1B

The lefty has hit 30 homers thrice in his career. He’s more familiar with left field, but has the arm to play right.

Mark Canha

Oakland Athletics

2021 bWAR: 2.5

Slash/power: .231/.358/.387 with 22 2B, 17 HR, 61 RBIs, 12 SB and 77 walks

Age: 32

Other positions played: RF, CF

Canha can play all outfield positions and hit 26 homers for the Athletics in 2019.

Tommy Pham

San Diego Padres

2021 bWAR: 1.4

Slash/power: .229/.340/.383 with 24 2B, 15 HR, 49 RBIs, 14 SB and 78 walks

Age: 34

Other positions played: CF, RF

Andrew McCutchen

Philadelphia Phillies

2021 bWAR: 1.4

Slash/power: .222/.334/.444 with 24 2B, 27 HR, 80 RBIs, 6 SB and 81 walks

Age: 35

McCutchen won the 2013 NL MVP has hit 20 or more homers eight times.



Eddie Rosario

Atlanta Braves

2021 bWAR: 1.1

Slash/power: .259/.305/.435 with 19 2B, 14 HR, 62 RBIs and 26 walks

Age: 30

Other positions played: RF

One of the postseason heroes for Atlanta, the lefty hit .276 with 32 homers for the Twins in 2019.

Corey Dickerson

Toronto Blue Jays

2021 bWAR: 0.3

Slash/power: .271/.326/.408 with 18 2B, 6 HR, 29 RBIs, 6 SB and 25 walks

Age: 32

Other positions played: CF, RF

This lefty hit .282 with 27 homers for the Rays back in 2017.

Jon Jay

Angels

2021 bWAR: 0.1

Slash/power: .357/.357/.357 in 14 at-bats

Age: 37

Perhaps the White Sox should make a pact, or even a treaty, not to acquire Jay again.

Joc Pederson

Atlanta Braves

2021 bWAR: -0.1

Slash/power: .238/.310/.422 with 18 HR, 61 RBIs and 31 walks

Age: 29

Other positions played: RF, CF, 1B

Yet another lefty, Pederson has already appeared in five NLCS and four World Series. He hit 36 homers for the Dodgers in 2019 and has been linked to the White Sox in the past.

Jason Martin

Texas Rangers

2021 bWAR: -0.3

Slash/power: .208/.248/.354 with 3 2B, 6 HR, 17 RBIs and 8 walks

Age: 26

Other positions played: RF

Martin was part of the trade from the Astros to the Pirates for Gerrit Cole.

Gerardo Parra

Washington Nationals

2021 bWAR: -0.5

Slash/power: .237/.292/.351 with 5 2B, 2 HR, 10 RBIs and 6 walks

Age: 35

Other positions played: CF, RF

The 12-year veteran hit .309 with 10 homers in 2017.

Matt Joyce

Philadelphia Phillies

2021 bWAR: -0.5

Slash/power: .091/.261/.218 with two homers and seven RBIs

Age: 37

Other positions played: RF

Perhaps his career’s going down the tank because he hasn’t played against the White Sox much of late.