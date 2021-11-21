Today in White Sox History: November 21

2019

The White Sox announced to the baseball world that they were ready to move on to the next phase of their rebuild by signing All-Star free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year deal worth $73 million — the largest in franchise history.

Grandal was that rare catcher who combined both offensive power and excellent defensive skills, especially in framing pitches. Part of the reason the White Sox were so aggressive, in signing him before the Winter Meetings, was because of how he’d benefit a young pitching staff still trying to find their way in the game at the major league-level.

In the 2021 season Grandal, despite injuries to both knees, slugged 23 home runs, drove in 62 runs and walked 82 times in 93 games. He also tied the team record with eight RBIs in a single game, when he did it against the Cubs on August 27.