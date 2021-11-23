Stop Hitting Abreu

Thirty thousand faces, wordless

in unison. Time slows

and stops. The rough path leading here.

Remember the taste of paper, ink stained

tongue. Silent in an airplane bathroom,

stomach full of forged documents and fear.

A traitor to heart and home. Crosses

bad weather. Far from the sun,

the sky opens and weeps.

Freedom smells like burnt sugarcane.

Born in the belly of a crocodile. The Southern Pearl,

shining brightest of a hundred fires. Mother gave

seventy-nine not to be forgotten. Martín,

The Immortal stays with us.

Stagger up, pain defected to ribs. Bruised

songs of hope. A new life

born in the crowd’s deafening roars.