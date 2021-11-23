Today in White Sox History: November 23

1983

The Baseball Writers Association of America announced that White Sox outfielder Ron Kittle was the AL Rookie of the Year. The strongman from Gary, Ind. blasted 35 home runs and drove in 100 runs, helping the Sox to 99 wins and the Western Division title. He received 15 of 28 first-place votes.

Julio Franco of Cleveland, who in 1994 would join the Sox, was second, with Mike Boddicker of the Orioles third in the voting.

Kittle hit seven rooftop home runs in his career with the Sox, the most by any player at the original Comiskey Park.