Today in White Sox History: November 24

1966

After his marvelous 1966 season, White Sox outfielder Tommie Agee was named the American League Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Agee had a unique blend of power and speed, and became the first player in franchise history with at least 20 home runs and 20 steals in the same season.

In 1966, Agee hit .273 with 173 hits, 27 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs, 86 RBIs and 44 stolen bases. He also won a Gold Glove for his defense. He got 16 first-place votes out of 20. Jim Nash of the Kansas City A’s was second in the voting. George “Boomer” Scott and Deron Johnson tied for third place. Johnson would play for the White Sox in 1975.

1976

The first free agent signing in franchise history became one of a bevy of bargain-basement deals that turned out well for the White Sox in 1977.

Steve Stone inked a deal for his second go-around with the team, winning 15 games to pace a staff that won a surprising 90 games in 1977.

Later, he’d return to the organization as a broadcaster after a career that saw him win the Cy Young with the Orioles in 1980.