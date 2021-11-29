Today in White Sox History: November 29

1961

The White Sox sent slugging infielder Roy Sievers to the Phillies for two players, including pitcher Johnny Buzhardt.

Buzhardt would become part of the stellar Sox starting rotation in the mid-60s, and was particularly good against the Yankees — going 7-0 against them between 1962 and 1967. He’d win 48 games in five-and-a-half years with the Sox, posting an ERA of 3.00 or less in three seasons.

1963

He had a spectacular 1963 season, and because of it White Sox star southpaw Gary Peters was named the American League Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Peters went 19-8 with a 2.33 ERA, and had 189 strikeouts in 243 innings pitched. He won 11 straight games at one point. He also hit .259, with three home runs and 12 RBIs. Peters would go on to win 20 games in 1964, lead the league in ERA in 1966 and make the All-Star team twice.

Peters got 10 of 20 first-place votes, beating out his teammate, power-hitting third baseman Pete Ward. Ward, who would be named American League Rookie of the Year by The Sporting News, hit .295 with 22 home runs, 84 RBIs and had 177 hitsin 1963. Ward got six first-place votes among the baseball writers, while Jimmy Hall of the Twins got the final four votes.

1967

The White Sox reacquired shortstop Luis Aparicio from the Orioles, as part of a six-player deal. Aparicio would have his best seasons hitting-wise in the next few years, but part of the cost was speedy Don Buford. Buford would have his best seasons with Baltimore, and was a key part of their dynasty in the late 60s/early 70s.