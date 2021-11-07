South Side Sox Slackcast 3: Dallas Keuchel Wins the Gold Glove

OK well hey, Dallas Keuchel won a Gold Glove!

From the White Sox release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sunday, November 7, 2021

DALLAS KEUCHEL WINS AMERICAN LEAGUE GOLD GLOVE AWARD

CHICAGO – Chicago White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel has been named the American League Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner among pitchers, his fifth career honor for fielding excellence.

Keuchel, 33, was credited with a career-high 12 Defensive Runs Saved, the most by a pitcher since Mark Buehrle’s 12 with Miami in 2012 and three short of the record of 15 set by Detroit’s Kenny Rogers in 2008. He also led all MLB pitchers in 2021 with 41 assists and a 2.67 range factor per 9.0 IP, and limited opponents to just two stolen bases in six attempts.

Keuchel becomes the fourth pitcher in White Sox history to win the award, joining Jake Peavy (2012), Mark Buehrle (2009-11) and Jim Kaat (1974-75). His five career Gold Glove Awards are second-most among active pitchers behind Zack Greinke (six). Keuchel also won with Houston in 2014-16 and 2018.