White Sox Minor League Update: November 8, 2021

A few White Sox minor leaguers got into the game today, but none really did all that well. The only Sox pitcher was J. B. Olson, who lasted two outs and allowed a couple of runs to score. One was unearned, but still, not a great performance. Unfortunately, that was all she wrote for the pitching.

The offense was not much better, with Yoelqui Céspedes and José Rodríguez starting in the game. They went a combined 1-for-9, with Rodríguez getting the only hit for the Sox prospects. Céspedes is now hitting less than .200 and has an OPS just shy of .500, so his fall season has gone from bad to worse. Rodríguez seems to get a hit every game, but hasn’t really had a breakout with just a .656 OPS.

If you are looking for success stories, they didn’t play today: Yolbert Sánchez, McKinley Moore, and Caleb Freeman have been the best representatives of the farm system.