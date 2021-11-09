South Side Sox Podcast 71 — A Soxivus Celebration of the Worst of 2021

We’ve come to the Soxivus week that celebrates the worst games of 2021, and we’ve got seven SSS scribes a-swimming through the season to provide insights on the most painful:

Leading off, Joe Resis talks about an April 13 loss that had it all: weak exit velo heartbreakers, nine innings of Bieber, Manfred Mann runners, and Cleveland

Handing the mic over the cubicle wall at the Indianapolis Field Office, Chrystal O’Keefe took over to talk about a true injury lowlight of the regular season, when Luis Robert popped a hip on May 2

Adrian Serrano, after fielding compliments for his fancy Soxivus T-shirt that is available in unlimited quantities, picked a May game that was absolutely indicative of bullpen management meltdowns to come

Keelin Billue stepped up to talk about the one game that made both the best and worst lists for 2021, involving a Smurfy take on a late-game homer

Fresh off of a two-minute plank, Jacki Krestel talked about the one loss to the Chicago Cubs all season, and with just a little goading, cussed a blue streak to make it an SSS After Dark™ affair

Zach Hayes skipped to the playoffs and spoke of the one truly heartbreaking loss of the postseason, the fall-from-ahead loss to Houston in ALDS Game 2

And Father Soxivus, Tommy Barbee, once again brought home the proceedings with some thoughts on the fightless ALDS Game 4, the very end of which Jacki still has not watched

In bonus time, we talked the Craig Kimbrel re-up and Carlos Rodón kick-out

Does Brett Ballantinin lose his voice, and does it come back?

There is more Soxivus to come, wrapping up next week with Soxivus Miracles!

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.