Deep Dive: Free Agent Right Fielders

“Deep Dive” focuses on the depth of each position in the White Sox organization. Each position is made up of five parts:

Depth in the Rookie Leagues (Dominican and Arizona) Depth in A-Ball (Kannapolis and Winston-Salem) Depth in the higher levels (Birmingham and Charlotte) Under the Radar-type detail on a White Sox player Free-agent options at that position

The White Sox have a many options who could play right field, yet no certainties. Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets are true first basemen/designated hitters and have limited range and experience to play the position. Adam Engel, a natural center fielder, has the range to play the position, but not the arm or ability to stay healthy to become a fixture there. Micker Adolfo has the power and arm, but the strikeouts and low average to indicate he’ll struggle immensely if he enters the big stage. Blake Rutherford has the sweet swing but few minor league results, Yoelqui Céspedes performed well in 2021, but looked overmatched in the Arizona Fall League thanks to a lack of plate discipline.

Well, you get the point.

In previous Deep Dives at other positions, a few players were detailed (Kris Bryant and Chris Taylor to name just a couple) who would be viable candidates to play right field for the White Sox. Below, however, are only the free agent options whose primary position this year was in fact right field.

(player age is as of April 1, 2022)

Nick Castellanos

Cincinnati Reds

2021 bWAR: 3.2

Slash/power: .309/.362/.576 with 38 2B, 34 HR, 100 RBIs and 41 walks

Age: 30

Castellanos received a qualifying offer from the Reds, which would mean the Sox would have to forfeit a second-round selection if they sign him. The Sox killer is a defensive liability but wields a strong bat.

Michael Conforto

New York Mets

2021 bWAR: 0.8

Slash/power: .232/.344/.384 with 20 2B, 14 HR, 55 RBIs and 59 walks.

Age: 29

Conforto picked a bad time to have his worst year, but he’ll be only 29 when the season starts. He hit 33 homers from the left side, with 84 walks, in 2019. Like Castellanos, the White Sox would have to punt a second-round selection if they sign him.

Jarrod Dyson

Toronto Blue Jays

2021 bWAR: 0.2

Slash/power: .207/.260/.289 with 7 2B, 10 RBIs, 10 SB and 10 walks

Age: 37

Other positions played: CF, LF

The former Sox (briefly) stole 36 bases for the Royals in 2014.

Steven Souza, Jr.

Los Angeles Dodgers

2021 bWAR: -0.2

Slash/power: .152/.222/.333 with one homer in 36 at-bats

Age: 32

Other positions played: LF

Souza hit 30 homers and stole 16 bases for the Rays in 2017.

Dexter Fowler

Angels

2021 bWAR: -0.2

Slash/power: .250/.286/.250 in 20 at-bats

Age: 36

Fowler hit .300 with 13 homers for the Rockies in 2012.

Jorge Soler

Atlanta Braves

2021 bWAR: -0.3

Slash/power: .223/.316/.432 with 27 2B, 27 HR, 70 RBIs and 67 walks

Age: 30

Soler was one of Atlanta’s biggest postseason heroes in 2021. He hit .265 with 48 homers for the Royals in 2019.

Brian Goodwin

Chicago White Sox

2021 bWAR: -0.5

Slash/power: .221/.319/.374 with 10 2B, 8 HR, 29 RBIs and 33 walks

Age: 31

Other positions played: CF, LF

The former White Sox player (2021) hit .262 with 17 homers for the Angels in 2019.

Adam Eaton

Angels

2021 bWAR: -0.6

Slash/power: .201/.282/.327 with 10 2B, 6 HR, 30 RB and 22 walks

Age: 33

Other positions played: LF, 1B

The former South Sider (twice), slashed .287/.361/.431 with a near triple-double (he had nine triples) and 18 stolen bases in 2015 with the Sox.



