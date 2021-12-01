Share All sharing options for: South Side Sox Podcast 76 — Splurging on Leury and Graveman, MLB Hot Stove, Veterans Ballot

Boy howdy, we’re back, and when not modeling delicious South Side Hit Pen White Sox ware, we’re trying to catch up with the breathless pace of Hot Stove action. Including two big White Sox moves!

Ahem.

In the second half, we dig into the likely outcomes of the Golden Days Era ballot, announced on Sunday, and debate whether Minnie Miñoso or Dick Allen will make the cut this time.

It’s a jam-packed podcast:

Did Rick Hahn forge the agreement with Kendall Graveman, then just put his phone on DO NOT DISTURB?

Hey, Leury’s back!

Indeed, friends, those blood-curdling screams you heard wafting up from down south were Chrystal’s plaintive cries for impact players

Slick pivot, Detroit, from the riches of Carlos Correa to the no-look tags of Javy Báez

Is it Minnie Miñoso’s time to finally shine by being enshrined? Or will Dick Allen get the call on Sunday? Both? Neither?

The utter aggravation of election worthy Hall-of-Famers ... when they’re dead and unable to bask in the glory

Rest in peace, LaMarr Hoyt, Winning Ugly ace

Bonus round: Wake up to the horrors of domestic violence, MLB

