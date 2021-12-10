Lockout Cryptosoxery #1

Into the bleakness of a long winter’s lockout, to the rescue comes Cryptosoxery, a little fun with words and letters to help fill the baseball-less emptiness.

Cryptosoxery is a cryptoquote having in some way to do with the White Sox — maybe spoken by a player or someone in the organization, or spoken about them or something close enough we get to count it.

This first Cryptosoxery of the offseason is an exercise in blatant hypocrisy from someone who won’t surprise you at all. I don’t know when the words were spoken or under what circumstances, but they’re definitely good for an “oh, yeah?” these days.

L MICN YD VNY YMN JNANFIV QIAIJNF BD KMIY QIXNH YMN QDHY

HNAHN, DF L RIA’Y MDVB MLQ IRRDOAYIEVN. — SNFFU FNLAHBDFT

For those of you unfamiliar with such puzzles, cryptoquotes are simple letter substitutions, the same substitutions throughout the puzzle...f might stand for d, x for p, and so on. You solve the puzzle by looking for the most common letters — think the Wheel of Fortune favorites — and by looking for common words.

The longer the quote, the easier it is to solve — same sample size rules as baseball statistics — and this one is pretty short, but the one-letter words and the pattern in the speaker’s name should give you a good start.

As was the case in past years, thanks to the folks at wordles.com and their magic encryption machine.

This week’s answer and a new edition of Cryptosoxery next week.