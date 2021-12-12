Today in White Sox History: December 12

1975

In an effort to start improving a desultory offense, White Sox GM Roland Hemond and new owner Bill Veeck acquired former NL batting champ Ralph “Road Runner” Garr from Atlanta for three players, including outfielder Ken Henderson and pitcher Dick Ruthven. Garr had severe limitations in the field, but he did become the catalyst for the South Side Hit Men in 1977 with his speed and ability to hit to all fields. That year, he hit .300 with 10 home runs, 54 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

1980

Sometimes the smaller moves are what turn out to be important: White Sox GM Roland Hemond traded pitcher Richard “Tex” Wortham to the Expos for switch-hitting second baseman Tony Bernazard. Bernazard would be part of the “New Deal” Sox in 1981 and would eventually be traded for another productive second baseman (Julio “Juice” Cruz) in June 1983. Manager Tony La Russa called Bernazard the heart of the club during Bernazard’s time in Chicago.