Sharing Sox Podcast 61: Sharing Stockings Edition

As the holidays approach, a simple question: What do Yolmer Sánchez, Barack Obama, the HOFBP, Yoán Moncada’s next recording, Jim Gaffigan, Chance the Rapper, an ambitious cub (small c) reporter, Warren Buffett, Styx, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Rick Hahn’s Christmas stocking, George Lopez, George Wendt, the California water shortage, Michael Jordan, Jenny McCarthy, Kevin Cash, Warren Buffett and José Abreu’s beard have in common?

Why, they’re all part of White Sox Christmas wishes from Sharing Sox, as SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent Will take a peek into Santa’s sleigh and see what ultimate goodies are in store for the team.

Once the lockout is over, of course.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.