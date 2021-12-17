Today in White Sox History: December 17

1914

Clarence “Pants” Rowland was named White Sox manager. He would guide the club to a 100-win season — still the most ever by the franchise — and the World Series title in 1917.

1975

Under new owner Bill Veeck, the Sox went retro with the naming of former manager Paul Richards to become the new skipper, replacing Chuck Tanner. Richards was the man who turned around the White Sox in 1951, setting them on the start of 17 consecutive winning seasons. He was one of the smartest baseball men in the game, but it had been years since he was involved in the day-to-day operations of a franchise. Apparently, he didn’t even really want the job, agreeing to do it only as a favor to Veeck. Richards would last one season.

Years later, Tanner would reveal that Richards asked him to stay on as his third base coach with the promise of getting the manager’s job again in 1977, but Tanner instead took an offer from the A’s. Four years later, Tanner won the World Series at the helm of the “We Are Family” Pittsburgh Pirates.

2004

The White Sox claimed pitcher Bobby Jenks on waivers from the Angels. Jenks had an electric arm — along with a reputation as a reckless individual who wanted to party more than play baseball. Somehow the Sox found a way to reach him, and he proved a godsend down the stretch in 2005, then followed it up with 41 saves in 2006. Jenks remains second all-time in White Sox saves, with 173.