Lockout Cryptosoxery #2

This week’s Cryptosoxery maintains a theme of sorts, as we continue to hang around the front office.

We started last week with the biggest effronterer of them all, the man at the top, as he engaged in what has recently proven to be gross hypocrisy.

I have to let the general manager do what makes the most sense, or I can’t hold him accountable. — Jerry Reinsdorf

I’m not sure when, to borrow a phrase from Rumpole of the Bailey, He Who Must Be Obeyed spoke those words, and it’s quite possible they were about the Bulls, not the White Sox, but they sure didn’t apply a year ago. Now the quote would have to be, “I’ve got a general manager who is such a wimp he totally capitulates without so much as a whimper when I emasculate him in public, so he’s just a no-account.” But, then, if HWMBO stuck to his earlier statement, we wouldn’t have the HOFBP to kick around.

As long as we’re on the subject of general managers, let us go to one who wasn’t just an empty suit.

KGWPW JEV E OLK LH FPAKAFAVR GWPW. OBFSAOX, A JEV ZBAFSOX YAMIAFEKWI

JGWM QWLQOW VEJ LTTAW QOEX. – PLOEMI GWRLMI

This one is again quite short, which can make solving difficult due to small sample size, but if you’ve been paying attention to the news in the past week, the speaker should be a gimme, which makes it pretty simple.

For those unfamiliar with cryptoquotes, they are basic letter substitutions, the same letters throughout the quote — for example, an R for a G or a K for a P. You solve the quote by looking for the most common letters, as in Wheel of Fortune, and for common words. The two single letters in this edition should make it really easy, but, what the heck, it’s the holiday season, a time for gifting.

A new Crypotosoxery and the answer to this week’s puzzle next week.