Today in White Sox History: December 21

Kid Keuchy cruises into Chicago.

By Mark Liptak
Paul Sullivan: Can newcomers Yasmani Grandal and Dallas Keuchel help White Sox win and win over fans?
New White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel is interviewed on opening day of SoxFest at McCormick Place West in Chicago on Jan. 24, 2020.
Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

2019

After a last-minute setback in their pursuit of Zack Wheeler and still needing a solid starting pitcher to round out a young and promising rotation, the White Sox quickly and aggressively pivoted by signing former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel to a three-year, $55.5 million deal. The agreement also included a vesting option for a fourth season.

Keuchel helped the Astros win the 2017 World Series and pitched in 12 postseason games before coming to the South Side. He’d have a terrific, pandemic-shortened season in 2020 (6-2 with a 1.99 ERA in 11 starts) before regressing badly in 2021.

