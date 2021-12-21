Today in White Sox History: December 21

2019

After a last-minute setback in their pursuit of Zack Wheeler and still needing a solid starting pitcher to round out a young and promising rotation, the White Sox quickly and aggressively pivoted by signing former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel to a three-year, $55.5 million deal. The agreement also included a vesting option for a fourth season.

Keuchel helped the Astros win the 2017 World Series and pitched in 12 postseason games before coming to the South Side. He’d have a terrific, pandemic-shortened season in 2020 (6-2 with a 1.99 ERA in 11 starts) before regressing badly in 2021.