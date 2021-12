2004

As part of a plan to add more depth to the rotation, the White Sox signed veteran hurler Orlando “El Duque” Hernandez. Hernandez started strong in 2005 and faded somewhat down the stretch, but pitched perhaps the most historic inning in franchise history when he came in to a bases-loaded, no-out situation at Boston in Game 3 of the ALDS. El Duque proceeded to get two pop outs and a strike out, as the White Sox held on to win and advance to the ALCS.