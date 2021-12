1990

White Sox fans got an early Christmas gift, as new GM Ron Schueler made one of his first and best deals.

Schueler sent outfielder Ivan Calderon and pitcher Barry Jones to Montreal for All-Star left fielder and stolen base threat Tim “Rock” Raines and pitcher Jeff Carter.

Raines would provide speed at the top of the order, swiping 143 bases in his five years with the Sox. He hit .444 in the 1993 ALCS against Toronto.