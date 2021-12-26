Deep Dive: Free Agent Left-Handed Relievers

“Deep Dive” focuses on the depth of each position in the Chicago White Sox organization. Each position is broken into a five-part series:

Depth in the rookie levels (Dominican through Arizona) Depth in A-ball (Kannapolis and Winston-Salem) Depth in the higher levels (Birmingham and Charlotte) Under the Radar-type detail on a White Sox player Free agent options

The White Sox have two of the best left-handed relievers in baseball with Garrett Crochet and Aaron Bummer, with several minor leaguers close to being ready for the major leagues as well. Thus, it doesn’t seem that lefty relievers will be a priority for the team in free agency — the internal options may be better than what’s available in this free agent group.

Don’t take my word for it, though. Rick Hahn loves to sign relievers! Below are just a few of the remaining southpaw relief pitchers in this year’s free agent class.

Ages below are as of April 1, 2022

Tony Watson

2021 bWAR: 0.8

San Francisco Giants

Age: 36

7-4, 3.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 57.1 IP, 44 K

Watson saved 15 games for the Pirates in 2016.

Sean Doolittle

2021 bWAR: 0.7

Cincinnati Reds

Age: 35

3-1, 4.53 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 1 SV, 49.2 IP, 53 K

Doolittle saved 29 games for the Nationals in 2019.

Hector Santiago

2021 bWAR: 0.4

Seattle Mariners

Age: 34

1-1, 3.42 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 26.1 IP, 30 K

The former White Sox won 13 games for the Angels and Twins in 2016.

Ross Detwiler

2021 bWAR: 0.2

San Diego Padres

Age: 36

3-1, 4.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 52.1 IP, 62 K

Another former White Sox, who won 10 games with a 3.40 ERA for the Nationals in 2012.

Oliver Perez

2021 bWAR: 0.2

Cleveland

Age: 40

0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 3.2 IP, 4 K

Perez won 15 games as a starter for the Mets in 2007.

Derek Holland

2021 bWAR: 0.1

Detroit Tigers

Age: 35

3-2, 5.07 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 49.2 IP, 51 K

Yep, former Sox: Went 16-5 for the Rangers in 2011.

Andrew Miller

2021 bWAR: -0.2

St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 36

0-0, 4.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 36 IP, 40 K

Miller saved 36 games for the Yankees in 2015, with a 2.04 ERA

Jace Fry

2021 bWAR: -0.3

Chicago White Sox

Age: 28

0-1, 10.80 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, 6.2 IP, 3 K

Fry pitched 68 games in relief on the South Side in 2019.

Brad Hand

2021 bWAR: -0.3

New York Mets

Age: 32

6-7, 3.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 21 SV, 64.2 IP, 61 K

Hand saved 34 games for Cleveland in 2019.