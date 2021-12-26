Deep Dive: Free Agent Left-Handed Relievers

“Deep Dive” focuses on the depth of each position in the Chicago White Sox organization. Each position is broken into a five-part series:
- Depth in the rookie levels (Dominican through Arizona)
- Depth in A-ball (Kannapolis and Winston-Salem)
- Depth in the higher levels (Birmingham and Charlotte)
- Under the Radar-type detail on a White Sox player
- Free agent options
The White Sox have two of the best left-handed relievers in baseball with Garrett Crochet and Aaron Bummer, with several minor leaguers close to being ready for the major leagues as well. Thus, it doesn’t seem that lefty relievers will be a priority for the team in free agency — the internal options may be better than what’s available in this free agent group.
Don’t take my word for it, though. Rick Hahn loves to sign relievers! Below are just a few of the remaining southpaw relief pitchers in this year’s free agent class.
Ages below are as of April 1, 2022
Tony Watson
2021 bWAR: 0.8
San Francisco Giants
Age: 36
7-4, 3.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 57.1 IP, 44 K
Watson saved 15 games for the Pirates in 2016.
Sean Doolittle
2021 bWAR: 0.7
Cincinnati Reds
Age: 35
3-1, 4.53 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 1 SV, 49.2 IP, 53 K
Doolittle saved 29 games for the Nationals in 2019.
Hector Santiago
2021 bWAR: 0.4
Seattle Mariners
Age: 34
1-1, 3.42 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 26.1 IP, 30 K
The former White Sox won 13 games for the Angels and Twins in 2016.
Ross Detwiler
2021 bWAR: 0.2
San Diego Padres
Age: 36
3-1, 4.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 52.1 IP, 62 K
Another former White Sox, who won 10 games with a 3.40 ERA for the Nationals in 2012.
Oliver Perez
2021 bWAR: 0.2
Cleveland
Age: 40
0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 3.2 IP, 4 K
Perez won 15 games as a starter for the Mets in 2007.
Derek Holland
2021 bWAR: 0.1
Detroit Tigers
Age: 35
3-2, 5.07 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 49.2 IP, 51 K
Yep, former Sox: Went 16-5 for the Rangers in 2011.
Andrew Miller
2021 bWAR: -0.2
St. Louis Cardinals
Age: 36
0-0, 4.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 36 IP, 40 K
Miller saved 36 games for the Yankees in 2015, with a 2.04 ERA
Jace Fry
2021 bWAR: -0.3
Chicago White Sox
Age: 28
0-1, 10.80 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, 6.2 IP, 3 K
Fry pitched 68 games in relief on the South Side in 2019.
Brad Hand
2021 bWAR: -0.3
New York Mets
Age: 32
6-7, 3.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 21 SV, 64.2 IP, 61 K
Hand saved 34 games for Cleveland in 2019.
