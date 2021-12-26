South Side Sox: Offseason Update

A few things have changed — like, oh, a lockout — since our last offseason update.

But really, that doesn’t change a lot of what we’re doing this offseason at South Side Sox.

Here’s a brief update on things to come.

December 27

Tomorrow, we’ll begin our Top Prospect Poll, from 1-50, with South Side Sox reader votes on the Top 50 helping us fill out our full list of White Sox Top 100 Prospects.

Monday should also bring our latest game from the Miñoso League, results which you’ll find either on the main news feed or the right rail under Fanposts.

December 28

On Tuesday, we’ll begin profiling our Top 100 with White Sox Prospect No. 100, as we begin a countdown of 2022’s top prospects that will end with No. 1 announced near “Opening Day.”

January 1, 2022

This is the date that MLB indicated it would be willing to resume negotiations with the MLBPA to come together on a new collective bargaining agreement. Don’t bet on it. As the lockout drones on, please regard the MLB/player dates below as those originally scheduled; the lockout throws all plans into flux.

January 3

Right after New Year’s Day we’ll post our third annual Veterans Hall of Fame ballot. After the jam-packed ballot early in December yielded no winners, we decided on a change in approach, to a more decade-themed ballot. We are likely running out a 1970s or 1980s veteran ballot for the re-vote.

The inaugural vote in 2020, over at South Side Hit Pen, enshrined Minnie Miñoso in the Hall of Fame. Dick Allen was a winner in SSS’s 2021 ballot.

This election runs from January 3-9, with results announced on January 10.

January 11

Our Hall of Fame Class of 2022 ballot will be released, with voting open January 11-24 and results announced on January 25. The new eligibles (Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz) are problematic but worthy, and it’s the last chance on the ballot for Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. So, there’s a chance no one makes the cut in 2022.

January 21

In a CBA-approved world, the third Friday in January, at noon CT, is the arbitration deadline, when teams must come to terms with arb-eligible players or end up in a hearing. For the second straight year, Lucas Giolito is certain to garner the biggest contract of the bunch.

January 21-22

SoxFest, due to the pandemic labor dispute, was cancelled this offseason. It would have taken place this weekend. If there is a labor agreement, let’s hope the White Sox take a cue from their popular video series during last spring training and present some some sort of “SoxFest” virtual/video offering to fans — seminars or Q&As that would have otherwise happened in-person.

February 1

The most fun of all our Hall of Fame elections returns for a fifth run on this day, as we release the South Side Sox White Sox Hall of Fame ballot. Voting takes place February 1-10, with results announced on February 11.

February 16

This is the most likely date the White Sox will require all pitchers and catchers (and, informally, most players) to report to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz.

February 21

This is the likely deadline for players to report to Camelback Ranch.

February 26

The White Sox are scheduled to open their Cactus League schedule hosting the Oakland A’s at Camelback Ranch.

March 31

A sort of a scary prospect, but it’s a home opener in March for the White Sox! Minny comes to town to start the season at Sox Park. The road opener is on April 4, at Kansas City.