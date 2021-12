1993

As part of an effort to replace free agent Ellis Burks, White Sox GM Ron Schueler inked journeyman outfielder Darrin Jackson to a contract. D.J. would fill a role with the White Sox just fine, with 10 homers, 51 RBIs, seven stolen bases and a .312 average in the shortened 1994 season.

Jackson moved into the team’s broadcasting booth years later, first on TV, then radio, where he remains to this day.