2022 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 99: Anderson Comas

Right Fielder

6´3´´

185 pounds

Age: 22

Bats/Throws: L/L

Other positions played: LF

SSS rank among all right fielders in the system: 10

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 50

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 57

2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 50

Ranked as Baseball America’s 37th-best international prospect, the Dominican Republic’s Anderson Comas received a $450,000 signing bonus from the White Sox on July 2, 2016. He was highly-touted by Ben Badler of Baseball America, although Comas didn’t play ball for the DSL Sox until the 2017 season, when he slashed a respectable .291/.316/.329 in 63 games with five doubles, two triples, 17 RBIs, one stolen base, eight walks (3.2%) and 45 strikeouts (18.2%). He followed that up with an even better 2018 season with the AZL Sox, in which he slashed .306/.339/.388 in 41 games with six doubles, two triples, one homer, 22 RBIs, five stolen bases, seven walks (4.1%) and 26 strikeouts (15.1%).

Unexpectedly, Comas struggled with Great Falls in 2019. In 54 games and 194 at-bats with the Voyagers, he slashed just .222/.251/.351 with seven doubles, six triples, two homers, 33 RBIs, seven walks (3.4%) and 58 strikeouts (28.6%). And he, like nearly everyone else, missed the entire 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Similarly to Misael González, Comas got off to a terrific start for the ACL Sox, as he slashed .345/.345/.897 in 10 games with four doubles, four homers and whopping 196 wRC+. Also like González, Comas struggled big-time after his promotion to Kannapolis. It is often said that the most difficult transition is to move from the rookie leagues to A-ball, and Comas makes a perfect case-point of that trend. In 13 games totaling just 42 at-bats, Comas slashed just .048/.091/.048 with one walk (2.3%), 21 strikeouts (47.7%) and -58 wRC+.

With a low walk rate and high strikeout rate throughout his career to date, Comas will obviously have to significantly improve his plate discipline in order to advance further in the system. Additionally, FanGraphs mentioned that his swing has also gotten “disconcertingly long,” which of course means he’ll have difficulty reaching normal-velocity fastballs.

Comas has got a lot to work on this offseason, but he’s got the talent and youth to still have a chance. However, time is beginning to tick for this once highly-touted prospect. Expect him to return to Kannapolis to begin the 2022 season.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

99. Anderson Comas, RF

100. Jake Elliott, RHRP